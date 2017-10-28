Minister reviews uplift schemes’ pace of work

SIALKOT, Oct 28 (APP)::Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid reviewed in detail the pace of development schemes in his constituency, NA-114, Pasrur-Sialkot, during a meeting, held at Sialkot Deputy Commissioner

officie here on Saturday.

Sialkot DC Dr Farrukh Naveed gave him a briefing in this regard.

The minister ordered for timely completion of the development schemes.

He also visited the Sialkot DPO office, where Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan gave him a briefing about the police performance, security and law and order situation.