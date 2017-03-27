Minister Rashidi commends improved consular services at Pak HC, consulates in UK

ISLAMABAD, March 27 (APP): Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Pir Sadruddin Rashidi has commended improved consular services and community facilitation standards at the Pakistan High Commission in London and its consulates at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester.

The minister, together with High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas, visited the Consular Section of the Mission and interacted with the applicants, according to a message received here from London on Monday.

The minister was given positive feedback by the applicants present on the occasion.

He appreciated the Mission’s efforts to improve the standards of consular services and hoped that the Mission would continue to further improve and streamline public service delivery.

On this occasion, the High Commissioner stated that provision of better consular services was one of the top priorities of the Mission, which was in line with the instructions of the prime minister.

The minister was also given a briefing on various services being provided for the community at the High Commission and its community outreach efforts.

Chairman Board of Governors of Overseas Pakistanis Barrister Amjad Malik, who was accompanying the minister, also expressed his commitment to resolve the issues faced by the community on priority basis.

The minister was on an official visit to the UK last week where he visited the Mission and consulates, and reviewed the services being provided there.

He also interacted with the Pakistani community, enquired about their issues, and received suggestions from them. He assured the community of government’s commitment to work for the betterment and welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

The minister also attended the flag hoisting ceremony at the High Commission on Pakistan Day.

Earlier, the High Commissioner hosted a dinner in honour of the minister where he interacted with the community members and representatives of the media.