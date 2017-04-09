Minister listens to public complaints

SIALKOT, Apr 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence and Water & Power

Khawaja Muhammad Asif Thursday held an open kutchery at the PML-N House here and listened to the public problems and complaints.

He issued orders on several applications for redress of the complaints.

Provincial Minister for Local Governments and Community Development

Mansha Ullah Butt, MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Ikram, Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar, PML-N leaders Mian Ashfaq, Babar Khan, Usman Wayne and President PML-N Women Wing Sialkot Nusrat Jamshaid Malik were also present on the occasion.