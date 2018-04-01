Minister listens people’s problems at open court

SIALKOT, April 01 (APP)::Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif held an open court at PML-N House here on Sunday, where he listened the public problems and issued orders for their redressing.

He issued orders on various application for solving the problems.

He directed the district heads of various departments to be careful

and utilize all available resources for providing justice and relief

to people.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Mansha Ullah Butt,

MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Ikram, Mayor of Sialkot Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Bashir Ahmed, President PML-N Sialkot District

Idrees Ahmed Bajwa and President PML-N Women Wing Sialkot Nusrat

Jamshaid Malik and others were also present on the occasion.