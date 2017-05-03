Minister inaugurates Indus Telemetry at PCRWR

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain Wednesday inaugurated Indus Telemetry here at Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR).

Indus Telemetry is a collaborative research partnership of PCRWR, IWMI Pakistan and Hydra Consulting Services.

This research effort learning from the past experience is developing the know-how for future investments in telemetry.

Depth of flow is continuously measured by instrumenting one large canal in Punjab i.e. lower Bari Doab Canal. The flow data is displayed remotely using advanced communication technology.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain also chaired the 4th Board of

Governors (BoG) meeting of PCRWR.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman PCRWR briefed the minister on

performance of PCRWR for the last one year.

The minister appreciated the efforts and initiatives taken by PCRWR and directed to enhance the mandate and scope of the Council keeping in view its importance at national level.