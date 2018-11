ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon met with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri at Parliament House and expressed their condolence with him over the sad demised of his mother. They expressed their grief and sorrow with the Deputy Speaker and offered fateha for the departed soul.