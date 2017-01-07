Minister for preparing traffic management plan

SIALKOT, Jan 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power

Khawaja Muhammad Asif has asked the Mayor of Municipal Corporation

Sialkot to prepare a traffic management master plan to resolve

traffic problems of the city on emergency basis.

He expressed these views while addressing representatives of the

local traders held here Saturday. Municipal Corporation Sialkot,

Mayor, Ch. Tauheed Akhtar, MPAs Ch. Muhammad Ikram, Ch. Arshad Warriach, President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sialkot Mehar Ghulam Mujtaba and

General Secretary Haji Ehsan ul Haq Butt were also present on the occasion.

The minister asked Mayor to launch a campaign against encroachments

in the city to purge the city from encroachments in collaboration with the local traders. He said no hindrance would be tolerated in

the way to remove these encroachments.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif expressed his displeasure over the performance

of traffic police and traffic wardens and asked that they should perform their duties with commitment to resolve city traffic problems.

On this occasion, Mayor Ch. Tauheed Akhtar pledged to make all out

sincere efforts for the uplift, beautification and development of

Sialkot city by serving the people without any political indiscrimination.