SIALKOT, Jan 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power
Khawaja Muhammad Asif has asked the Mayor of Municipal Corporation
Sialkot to prepare a traffic management master plan to resolve
traffic problems of the city on emergency basis.
He expressed these views while addressing representatives of the
local traders held here Saturday. Municipal Corporation Sialkot,
Mayor, Ch. Tauheed Akhtar, MPAs Ch. Muhammad Ikram, Ch. Arshad Warriach, President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sialkot Mehar Ghulam Mujtaba and
General Secretary Haji Ehsan ul Haq Butt were also present on the occasion.
The minister asked Mayor to launch a campaign against encroachments
in the city to purge the city from encroachments in collaboration with the local traders. He said no hindrance would be tolerated in
the way to remove these encroachments.
Khawaja Muhammad Asif expressed his displeasure over the performance
of traffic police and traffic wardens and asked that they should perform their duties with commitment to resolve city traffic problems.
On this occasion, Mayor Ch. Tauheed Akhtar pledged to make all out
sincere efforts for the uplift, beautification and development of
Sialkot city by serving the people without any political indiscrimination.
Minister for preparing traffic management plan
SIALKOT, Jan 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power