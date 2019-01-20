Minister directs for report of missing facilities at Taxila hospital

RAWALPINDI, Jan 20 (APP):Taking notice of absence of basic health facilities at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Taxila ,the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Ghulam Sarwar Khan has sought detailed report of missing facilities from District Health Authority (DHA).

Director finance and administration District Health Authority Dr Ali Ehsan

while talking to APP said that the Minister during his surprise visit to THQ hospital took notice of the absence of the blood bank that was otherwise urgently required in emergency cases while also found anesthesia machine and dental unit out of order.

The Director said that anesthesia machine and dental unit which were installed around 20 years ago are presently not in working condition while the hospital has not the facility of blood bank.

Ehsan said that a detailed report of misplaced or lack of facilities has been prepared and being forwarded to Minister of Petroleum who will meet the Chief Minister for provision of funds at the earliest.

He informed that if government provided Rs 5 million the dental unit, blood bank and anesthesia machine would start working.