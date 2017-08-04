Minister assures vision ,development program of former PM to continue

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Friday that the newly elected cabinet is all set to follow vision and development program of former PM Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to continue smooth democratic process in the country .

Talking to PTV news , the Minister said we are pleased that the democratic process is continuing certainly added that we have decided not to create any disturbances and uneasy atmosphere in the country after the Supreme Court`s verdict against the former PM Nawaz Sharif .

The minister said that we are very grieved over the situation and we at this Oath taking ceremony would again say that there has been done injustice with the former PM added that if the same practice would be continued then the smooth democratic process would be at stake and be saved in the country.

He said that we have faced the loss of our leader on our soul in the larger interest of the country only but in future such practices should be discouraged added that arrangements in other decisions in the court should be decided with justice and this is the point of view of all the legal and law experts who have not any link with any party .