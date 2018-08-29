Minister asks officers to serve nation by following PM’s vision

LAHORE, Aug 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has directed the officers to serve the nation by leaving luxury and following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the media after Evacuee Trust Property Board

meeting held here on Wednesday, he said that every Muslim and

non-Muslim living in the country were true Pakistani, whereas

no one is in minority.

He said that scholars of all religions condemn the

publishing of blasphemous caricatures in the Holland, adding

that the Foreign Minister had talked to six Islamic countries

to call the session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

(OIC) on the issue.

“Pakistani ambassador in Saudi Arabia also discussed

the issue with the Saudi authorities,” he added.

He said the Prime Minister was considering the issue

seriously to curb the problem on war-footing basis.

The minister said that all ambassadors in Europe and

other countries had been directed to raise their voice on

the serious issue of blasphemy in their concerned countries.

To a question, he said that sacred places of all

religions would be well maintained.

Representatives of Hindu, Sikh and Christian communities

also strongly condemned the blasphemy of holy Prophet Hazrat

Muhammad (SAWW).