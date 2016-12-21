Minister asks LBs representatives to serve people

SIALKOT, Dec 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power

Khawaja Muhammad Asif Wednesday said the PML-N leadership had brought a competent leadership in the local bodies for ensuring services to people at local level without any political discrimination.

He stated this while addressing the participants of an important meeting of the UCs Chairmen and vice chairmen at village Variyo near here Wednesday.

The federal minister asked the representatives of the local bodies to

utilise their full energies and capabilities, besides, leaving no stone unturned to serve the people as per the manifesto of the PML-N, which

had been making all out efforts to raise the living standard of people by ensuring early and smooth provision of basic facilities to them at their door steps.

Khawaja Asif added that the political elements busy in hoolingism in the parliament were actually doing this hoolingism for their political survival.

He said people had become matured politically and they had rejected the negative styled Dharna politics of conflict in the country.

The minister said the government was fulfilling all its political promises gradually. He stated that the local bodies was the nursery of democracy and government was making all out sincere efforts to strengthen the local bodies.

Addressing the meeting, MNA Ch. Armughan Subhani urged the UCs chairmen, vice chairmen and councilors to elect the PML-N candidates as the heads of the local bodies in Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur.

He said PML-N was in very strong position to win the elections of the heads of the local bodies in Sialkot district.

On this occasion, Miss Hina Arshad Warraich (PML-N candidate for the slot of Chairperson District Council Sialkot) vowed to protect the basic rights of people, besides pledging to leave no stone unturned in serving the masses without any political discrimination.

MNAs Ch. Armughan Subhani, Rana Shamim Ahmed, MLA-AJK Ch. Muhammad Ishaq, MPAs Ch.Ikram, Rana Abdul Sattar, Ch. Arshad Javaid Warraich, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Rana Liaqat Ali, Rana Iqbal Harnah, Muhammad Asif Bajwa, PML-N’s candidate for the Chairman of Sialkot District Council Miss Hina Javaid, Ch. Jamil Ashraf, Ch. Raza Subhani Advocate and Malik Ziyafat Ali Awan (PML-N candidates for the three posts of the vice chairmen of District Council Sialkot), UCs Chairmen, vice chairmen and others were also present on this occasion.