Minister appreciates Canadian govt’ assistance program for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP): Minister for Education and Eng.

Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman has said that the Canadian Government’s

ongoing assistance programme for Pakistan’s education sector was

appreciable.

He stated this during a meeting held here with the Canadian

High Commissioner Perry John Calderwood, who was called on him to

discuss current and prospective cooperation in education sector, a

news release said on Friday.

The Minister welcomed the High Commissioner and assured him of

his support in the implementation of the assistance program.

The High Commissioner praised the contributions of Pakistani

students studying in Canada both to the host institutions and the

community.

He also commended the agreements between Pakistani and

Canadian Universities and said that there was tremendous potential

for cooperation in the education sector going forward as well.

Academic linkages have also strengthened people to people ties

between the two countries, he added.

The Minister said that people of Pakistan always cherish good

experiences in Canada and receive a feeling of warmth from Canadian

people.

He also shared the present government’s initiatives and

achievements in improving quality, accessibility and infrastructure

of education with the High Commissioner.