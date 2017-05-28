MULTAN, May 28 (APP): Multan Institute of Nuclear
Medicines and Radiotherapy (MINAR) organized a ceremony
to mark the 19th anniversary of ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’, here
on Sunday.
The ceremony was chaired by Director MINAR Dr Darr e Sabeeh,
while a good number of officials, patients and their attendants
participated.
The MINAR appreciated scientist Muhammad Arif
and two other officials, who received gold medal and commendatory certificates, respectively, in recognition of their best
performance to serve the nation.
Message of Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC)
Muhammad Naeem, was read out in the ceremony in which the Chairman
urged upon officials to play their effective role for progress
of the country.
MINAR organizes 'Youm-e-Takbeer' ceremony
