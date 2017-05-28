MINAR organizes ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ ceremony

MULTAN, May 28 (APP): Multan Institute of Nuclear

Medicines and Radiotherapy (MINAR) organized a ceremony

to mark the 19th anniversary of ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’, here

on Sunday.

The ceremony was chaired by Director MINAR Dr Darr e Sabeeh,

while a good number of officials, patients and their attendants

participated.

The MINAR appreciated scientist Muhammad Arif

and two other officials, who received gold medal and commendatory certificates, respectively, in recognition of their best

performance to serve the nation.

Message of Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC)

Muhammad Naeem, was read out in the ceremony in which the Chairman

urged upon officials to play their effective role for progress

of the country.