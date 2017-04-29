Millions of rupees work underway in Malakand: Ameer Muqam

PESHAWAR, Apr 29 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Engineer Ameer Muqam on Saturday said that development works of worth million rupees were underway in Malakand division in

various sectors with the support of Federal Government.

While talking to the media persons in Lower Dir following offering condolences on the death of mother of PML-N’s leader Syed Inayat-ur-Rehman and Dr Ilyas, Ameer Muqam said that several projects of worth million rupees were in the phase of execution in Malakand division.

He said work on Chakdara-Chitral Road and Lowari Tunnel was in the phase of execution with the support of Korean Bank with an estimated cost of over Rs 17 billion.

Moreover, he said 12 inch Sui Gas pipeline will also be installed from Mardan to Swat.

Ameer Muqam said that work on 220 KV Grid Station were also underway in Chakdara with an estimated cost of Rs.3 billion will resolve the issue of light outages and low voltage across Malakand division.

Talking about Women University, he said University for Women of Malakand division will be opened ongoing year which will bring prosperity in the region.

PML-N respects the mandate of the public and that is the reason that his party has opposed imposition of custom act in Malakand division in every forum he added.