Millat Tractors Governor’s Cup golf tournament

LAHORE, Oct 26 (APP):The 34th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament will be contested here from Friday

(October,26) at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

This was stated by Shaukat Javed, Convenor Golf of Lahore

Gymkhana at a press conference attended by Sikander Mustafa Khan,

Syed Muhammed Irfan Aqeel, Ahsan Imran of Millat Group, Omer Zia ,Tournament Director and Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed, Director Media at the Gymkhana Golf Club on Thursday .

Shaukat Javed also stated that a very special feature of

the Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament is that it provides an

opportunity to talented and upcoming golfers who seek to

establish their names in the competitive golfing arena and

become known as golf players of excellence.

“This prestigious championship is the only one of its kind

where the ultimate title holder becomes a champion based on his

net score. Historically this championship was created and launched

over three decades back. Because of its special nature, the

Governors Cup Golf Championship has ingrained a permanent place

for itself in the golfing arenas of Pakistan. It has become a

championship that carries prestige, status and esteem and the golf

players with a champions touch seek participation in the championship

to enhance and establish their status as golfers of standing”,he

asaid.

Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed said that Golf players consider the

championship one rare event on the national golf calendar which

provides this opportunity to upcoming golfers of talent and

ability.If they manage to perform in an excellent way, the victory catapults them to an elevated position and thus get categorized

as the established one. It is because of this reason that the

participating competitors are so very excited about the Championship.

For the golf players who come from other stations, playing

at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course is a delight, glee and

ecstasy and they relish the moments of competition they spend here

and share them readily with the local golfers whom they consider

as blessed and fortunate for they have ready access to the golf course.

Undoubtedly the scenic Gymkhana golf course is a gift of nature

and because of good upkeep the fairways give a most appropriate lie of

the ball.

As far as the history of this championship is concerned it was introduced in the year 1984, and if you start counting it now enters

the 34th year. Another feature worth mentioning is that Millat Tractors have been sponsoring this event for 24 years in succession.

Kh Pervaiz acknowledged the sponsorship support of Millat Tractor Limited and in particular Sikandar Mustafa Khan, the Chairman of Millat Tractor Sikandar Mustafa Khan who is a golfer, a corporate .

Syed Irfan Aqeel, CEO, Millat Tractors stated that the team at

Millat Tractors feels proud about contributing to the farming community

at large through unmatched investment in innovative engineering

technology and production quality to bring dynamic change and a new

era to the tractor industry of Pakistan.

The participation numbers are large and are summarized below,

Amateurs, 95, Seniors 74, Veterans 46, Ladies 19 and Juniors 8.

Evaluation of competitors participating in this championship

is an important factor and in the handicap category 5 & below,

the following names need to be highlighted; Wazir Ali, Salman

Jehangir, Mohsen Zafar, Qasim Khan, Ahmed Zafar Hayat, Sardar Murad

Khan, Murad A Khan, Waleed Zubair, Taimoor Shabbir (All from Gymkhana).

Ayaz Saleem (Garrison), Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm), Fakhar Imam (Defence Raya) Azhar Majeed(Peshawar), Zain Tareen (Islamabad) Golf Club). Nasir Irshad, Hamza Mansoor, Shoaib Bokhari, JamalNasir, Reza Said, Ahmed

Nawaz Tiwana, Damil Attaullah, Khurshid Aziz, Danish Javed, Faysal Sayid and Ahmed Rafi.

Main Trophy will be awarded to the Champion with the best Net

Score. The defending Champion is Isfandyar Khan.

Prize Distribution Ceremony Will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday,

29th October 2017 at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club. Governor Punjab

has consented to be the Chief Guest on this grand occasion.