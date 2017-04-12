Military take custody of Uzair on espionage charges

ISLAMABAD, April 12 (APP): On charges of espionage, Uzair Baloch has been taken into custody by military under Army Act/ Official Secret Act 1923.

According to Tweet by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Wednesday, “Uzair Baloch (was) taken into military custody under Pakistan Army/Official Secret Act 1923.”

The accused has been facing charges of espionage, leakage of sensitive security information to foreign intelligence agencies.