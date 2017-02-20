Military Courts to be set up with political consensus: Advisor

RAWALPINDI, Feb 20 (APP) : Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqu Monday said that Military courts had played vital role in a effort to curb extremism and terrorism and helped the government gain tangible results during Operation Zarb-i-Azb.

While visiting the office of Daily Ummat here, he said Consensus would

be reached among all political parties for setting up Military courts while reforms would also be made in the judicial system.

The Advisor said that a decline has taken place in terrorist attacks in

the country during the last three years and the country has become economically strong.

He said that under the PML government a major decline in power load

shedding had taken place and the economy was improving while the government was following a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and extremism.

Replying to a question Sidddique said projects under CPEC include energy and these would be completed in time..

He paid rich tributes to the founder of Daily Ummat Salahudin Shaheed

for promoting journalistic values.