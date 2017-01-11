Military courts played role for elimination of terrorism: Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said on Wednesday that military courts had played a role for elimination of terrorism and terrorists from the country.

He said the decision of establishment of such courts was taken with consensus of all political parties after the tragic incident of Army Public School (APS).

Talking to a private TV channel, he said in the democratic process, the establishment of such courts was so difficult but there was no other option left in the aftermath of APS incident.

To a question, he said some opposition parties were wasting the time of institutions, adding they were creating hurdles in the development

works of the government.

He said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) had the habit of blaming or criticizing the government just for point scoring.

He said PTI had played negative role and boycotted the parliament for avoiding to discuss important issues.

Mohsin Ranjha said opposition should play effective role and support the government for development works and election reforms.