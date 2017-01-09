Military courts played important role in elimination of terrorism: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that military courts had played an important role in elimination of terrorism from the country.

The minister, in a statement, said that Rana Sanaullah’s statement about military courts was based on his lack of knowledge regarding their establsihment.

She said the military courts performed their responsibilities under the Constitution in the given time in an effective manner.