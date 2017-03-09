Military courts establishment bill to be presented in NA on Friday

ISLAMABAD, March 9 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad

Ishaq Dar Thursday said constitutional amendment bill for the

establishment of military courts would be presented in the National

Assembly on Friday (March 10).

Talking to media after the meeting with parliamentary parties’ heads he said it was decided that the government would lay the Constitutional Amendment Bill and Army Act Amendment Bill in the National Assembly.

The minister said all members of the parliament had the

right to bring their amendments in the house for debate and discussion for legislation.

He said a 2-year consensus had been evolved in the meeting for the military courts.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party had withdrawn from its

point to appoint sessions or additional sessions judge in the

military courts.

He informed that some of the proposed suggestions had already

been existed in the constitution and political parties had no objection

on them.

Ishaq Dar said there was no objection on Evidence Act and

Right of Judicial Review as all these points were already clearly

mentioned and defined in the constitution.