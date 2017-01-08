Military courts ceased to function after completing mandated term: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Jan 8 (APP): The military courts established under a constitutional ammendment for a period of two years have ceased to

function on expiry of the mandated period.

According to Inter Services Pubic Relations (ISPR), the military

courts were established through the constitutional amendment in the environment of heightened terrorism.

Routine judicial system was under stress wherein judicial set-ups/ judges were also subjected to acts of terrorism. Therefore, special constitutional arrangements were made to effectively check the

terrorists/terrorism.

During the period of its validity, 274 cases were referred to

military courts. Of these 161 were awarded death penalty (12 of

them executed) and 113 were awarded imprisonment of varying

duration.

The cases were dealt through due process of law in military

courts.

The disposal through military courts has yielded positive

effects towards reduction in terrorist activities.