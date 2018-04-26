Miftah to present federal budget 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Miftah Ismail would present the Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 in the Parliament here on Friday.

Unveiling the Pakistan’s Economic Survey for the year 2017-18 here, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Prof Ahsan Iqbal said there was a constitutional provision that an adviser can participate in the parliament’s proceeding. So, Adviser to the PM on Finance Miftah Ismail will present the federal budget for the next fiscal year, he added.

He was accompanied by Adviser to PM on Finance Miftah Ismail, Adviser to PM on Revenue Haroon Akhtar and Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan.