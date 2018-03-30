Miftah Ismail Chairs meeting to review financial matters pertaining to NHA projects

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):The Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail here on Friday chaired a high level meeting to review financial matters pertaining to projects being undertaken by National Highway Authority (NHA) in different parts of the country.

Minister of State for Finance, Rana Mohammad Afzal was also present on the occasion.

Chairman NHA briefed the meeting about the current status of different projects and apprised about financial requirements of the current and future projects, especially in the context of the upcoming budget 2018-19, said a press release on Friday.

The Adviser said that developing communication linkages including road networks and other necessary infrastructure was a priority area for the PML-N Government as they played a key role in development and economic activities in the country.

Miftah Ismail said NHA should accord priority to completing ongoing projects and government would extend NHA facilitation in terms of allocation of funds in the next budget despite constraints.

He emphasized that NHA should also make endeavours for generation of funds from other sources and it would receive government’s support in this matter.

He appreciated NHA’s contribution in undertaking different important communication projects and making good progress till date. Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and NHA attended the meeting.