Miftah holds PPP, MQM for compromising basic rights of Karachiites

KARACHI, Jul 05 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s candidate for NA 244 and former finance minister, Miftah Ismail

here on Thursday accused Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement for compromising the interests of Karachi for their petty individual gains.

Addressing a corner meeting at Tariq Road, he alleged that it were the PPP government that ruled Sindh and MQM enjoying power in Karachi, who made severe compromises at the cost of their very own supporters.

“High handedness of Karachi Electric (KE) is consequent to the agreement signed by the two parties with the buyers at the time of Karachi Electric Supply Corporation’s (KESC) privatization,” he said.

According to the PML-N candidate the concessions granted to the purchasers of the corporation had fastened the hands of PML – N at the centre that otherwise tried its best to end the menace of load shedding for good.

Reminding the constituents that he himself belonged to the metropolis and was an old resident of the area that fell in NA 244 constituency, the former federal minister said he was better positioned to understand their grievances and got those addressed.

“Factually PML-N holds a solid policy to end load shedding and guarantee all basic civic facilities available to residents of any metropolis,” the current PML-N candidate from Karachi claimed.

Ismail said he and his party were fully conscious of the difficulties faced by Karachiites mainly being power outage and water scarcity with dire implications on the city’s economy leading to unemployment and consequent unrest.

“These are the challenges that will be handled on top priority basis by PML-N,” he said while seeking the support of the residents as well as those running their businesses in the constituency.

Responding to queries raised by participants of the meeting, Miftah said his party represents moderates of the country and firmly believes in protection of the public rights in general, with equal attention towards safeguarding the rights of women and minority communities.