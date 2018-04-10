Miftah chairs meeting for revival of film industry

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance,

Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review proposals for revival of film industry in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb briefed the meeting about various steps envisaged for betterment of the film industry and also outlined financial requirements for the same.

In her remarks the Minster said that it was a high time that the important medium of film was accorded its due importance and fully utilized to project the true cultural identity and soft image of the country, particularly at the international level.

Besides, projection of the country’s vast cultural wealth, the medium of film, like many other countries could also serve as a contributor to the national economy, the Minister emphasized.

She also highlighted establishment of a film financing fund, easing out of tax regime on film production, facilitation in establishment of production studios as key steps that could help in revival of

the realm of film making and take it at the height of glory that it once

enjoyed in the golden era of 60s .

Adviser Miftah Ismail on the occasion said that undoubtedly film was a an

effective medium for the projection of national heritage.

He appreciated the steps and initiatives by the Ministry of Information for

re-emergence of the film industry and assured of all possible support in the

matter.

Besides, promotion of film industry would

also provide greater opportunities to our artists to show their true merit, he

said.

He added that Pakistani artists had earned

great name for the country abroad and they deserved good opportunities to excel

at home also.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Information, Broadcasting,

National History and Literary Heritage attended the meeting.