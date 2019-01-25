Michel Gough to act as umpire as PCB announces match officials for PSL 2019

LAHORE, Jan 25 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced that the ICC’s international panel umpire Michael Gough will travel to Lahore for HBL Pakistan Super League 2019.

Gough 39, will umpire in the 9 and 10 March matches between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, respectively, said a spokesman of the PCB here.