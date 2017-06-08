Miandad wants underperforming players dropped

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): Legendary batsman Javed Miandad
Thursday wants Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors to give heed
to the underperforming players in the Champions Trophy and bar them
from the ODI squad in future.
Talking to APP, he urged selectors to monitor those players
who keep on playing too many dot balls thus proving a burden on the
team in the Champions Trophy.
He was responding to question regarding Azhar Ali (9 runs off 22 balls)
and Muhammad Hafeez (26 runs off 53 balls) who performed below par in the second match against South Africa.
“Selectors lack vision, they should notice this type of below
par performances and should get rid of those players who are proving
a burden on the team,” he said.
However he praised opener Fakhar Zaman (31 runs off 23 balls),
saying he played tremendously well but we should not at once create
hype when a player or team performs as it is their duty to play well
on the field.
“Players are getting hefty amounts for playing cricket and it
is just like a job for them, as like any other person,” he said.
Speaking about Pakistan’s next match against Sri Lanka on June
12, he said all teams are performing well in the Champions Trophy
and Pakistan would have to make some out of the box winning
performances to excel in the tournament.
Miandad said in order to compete with international teams, we
need to improve our domestic cricket. “In foreign countries the
standard of domestic cricket is even greater than international
cricket which is the reason why they have plentiful of talented
players popping-up from their domestic circuit.”
“But the standard of our domestic cricket is not up to the
mark therefore talented players are not coming up,” he said and
asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to improve the domestic cricket.
