Miandad wants to see a regular Pak-India bilateral series

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP):Batting legend Javed Miandad wants to see Pakistan-India playing a bilateral series regularly saying when both teams can face each other in World tournaments then why cannot in a regular series.

Talking to APP, he questioned Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) saying when both Pakistan and India can play each other in World Cup, Champions Trophy, World Twenty-20 and Asia Cup then why cannot in a bilateral series.

Miandad, who played for Pakistan in Tests and One-Day Internationals between 1975 and 1996, said the more we play, the more hatred will end among both countries and relations would get better. “It is time the politicians stop politicizing the matter,” he said.

Miandad, who was ranked 44th among the best cricketers of all time by the ESPN Legends of Cricket, said Pakistan-India series is bigger then the Ashes.

“We (Pakistan and India) can rule the world of cricket if we work and play together,” he said.

Speaking on International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to convert 2021 Champions Trophy scheduled in India into a World T20 event, finally scrapping the eight-team ODI tournament, Miandad said it is a good decision as cricket these days is getting faster and people are more interested in watching shorter format cricket instead of longer ones.

“However the ICC must keep a strict eye on match fixing issues as shorter formats involve a bigger threat of fixing,” he said.