Miandad salutes Pak Army for holding Peace Cup in NWA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Acknowledging Pakistan Army’s role in

restoration of peace in the country, former captain Javed Miandad

Monday said the holding of Peace Cup at the scenic Younis Khan

Stadium, Miranshah, North Waziristan Agency had sent a message to

the world that Pakistan is safe for sports activities.

“I salute Pakistan Army for playing its part in revival of

international cricket in the country. First it assisted the

successful holding of Independence Cup in Lahore and soon after that

it organized a super show at Miranshah,” he told APP.

He said it has perhaps for the first time that the people of

Miranshah have seen national cricketers playing in their own area.

“I believe this will further promote cricket there,” he said.

He said Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy and

Pakistan Police have been fighting for peace and also playing their

respective roles in reviving sports in the country. “We should

respect and appreciate our armed forces,” he said.

Miandad urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to convince

European teams to tour Pakistan.

“PCB must hire the services of former Pakistani cricketers for

persuading European teams to tour Pakistan,” he said.

Miandad also lauded Independence Cup saying Pakistani nation

has come out victorious from the menace of terrorism as

international cricket has revived in the country.

He said no country is safe from the menace of terrorism, but

the security situation in Pakistan has been improved. “Our armed

forces are best in the world,” he said.

Miandad said World XI and UK media players have returned to

their countries with full-satisfaction that Pakistan is a safe

country for international sports activities.