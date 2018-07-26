Mian Muhammad Shoaib Awaisi of PML-N wins PP-252 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Mian Muhammad Shoaib Awaisi has won election from Punjab constituency PP-252 Bahawalpur-VIII by securing 45,458 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Malik Ahmed Usman Nawaz stood second by securing 28,380 votes while Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Shah Rukh Malik grabbed third position by getting 24,956 votes.

Voters’ turnout was recorded at 56.22%.