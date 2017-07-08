Metric results negates claims of PTIs educational emergency in KP: Ameer Muqam

PESHAWAR, July 8 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam Saturday said that the current metric results unveiled the status of education in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa adding that no one student of government’s school was included in top

twenty the province.

He said this during foundation stone laying ceremony of 220-KVA grid

station at Jalozai Nowshera. Ameer Muqam said that KP government was claiming to

develop educational sector but the metric results 2017 has unveiled all the efforts of

provincial government regarding education emergency.

He said that the PTI educational emergency was limited only to Speaker

Asad Qaiser’s institution Quaid-e-Azam Public School in which all students secured 80

percent marks.

Ameer Muqam said that PTI believe only on hollow slogans and the people

have rejected their politics.

He said that no one can stop the developmental works of PMLN through

adding that the people would select PMLN in 2018 general elections.

He said that the people are well aware of the claims of PTI government

about the 350 small dams, Ehtisab Commission and PEDO leaks.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has approved Rs.600

million for NA-5 Nowshera Sui Gas to facilitate the people of the area and provide them

basis amenities of life at their door step.

Ameer Muqam said that the KP government has given contract of Lavi Power

Project Chitral to a company that is not capable to complete 50 mega watt project.