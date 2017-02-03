Met predicts rain with snowfall

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): The Metereological Department of Pakistan has

forecast rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills at a number of places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

According to a news channel, rain and snowfall is expected at

scattered places in Balochistan, D.G. Khan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi divisions,

Islamabad and upper Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar eleven, Karachi eighteen, Quetta eight,Gilgit and Murree four and Muzaffarabad seven degree centigrade.

A fresh westerly wave is likely to approach Pakistan on Friday and persist till Sunday.