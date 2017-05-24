Met office to introduce advanced services for New Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has planned to provide advanced-technology-based aviation met

services from New Islamabad international Airport (NIIA) to all

international and National flights.

PMD, with the support of aviation division, Government of Pakistan (GOP), procured a State-of-the-art “Pilot-Met-Briefing-System” from France that will be installed at NIIA before operational.

Technical staff of PMD has been trained about this system by Aviation Expert from COROBOR France in last week, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Spokesman further informed that, PMD will up-grade its existing aviation-met services at all airports in the near future.