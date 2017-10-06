Merit policy, priority of Govt: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): State Minister for Capital Administration
and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday
said that government was following policy of merit in all promotion
and appointment cases.
He stated this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice
(CAN) in National Assembly regarding non-availability of
Headmasters/Vice Principals (BS-18) in 25 Islamabad Model Schools
for Boys (I-X) Federal Directorate of Education despite availability
of Deputy Headmasters (BS-17). fulfilling the prescribed criteria
for promotion.
The minister said that it was not factual that 25 schools were
working without its heads. He said that 18 officers in BPS-18 were
working as Principals while seven senior teachers as per their
scales were working as headmasters in remaining seven schools.
The minister said that promotion cases of 26 teachers were moved
and Ministry of CADD had promoted 17 officers on merit while nine
cases remained pending due to cases of internal litigation. He said
there were 22 departments under this Ministry and merit policy had
been adopted in appointment or promotion cases.
The minister said that it was very unfortunate that such issues
related to government departments were taken through parliamentary interventions without any confirmation.
He said that there was no school in Islamabad, working without
head or having vacant seat of Principal of Headmaster.
