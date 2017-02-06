Men, Women Judo C’ships from Feb, 13

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): The 25th National Men and 8th Women

Judo Championships will be held here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of

the Pakistan Sports Complex from February 13.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) vice president

Masood Ahmed said the championship would run till February 18.

“Teams of Islamabad, Fata, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan

Army, Wapda, Railways, Police, Higher Education Commission (HEC),

DHA, Pakistan Navy, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and KPK would be

participating in the championship,” he added.

He said best performing judokas from this championship

would be sent for the Asian Senior Judo Championship scheduled to be

held in Hong Kong in May.