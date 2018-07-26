Memood Jan of PTI wins PK-65 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mehmood Jan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-64 Peshawar-I has won election by securing 19,096 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Mutidda Majlis -i- Amal candidate Hashmat Khan stood second by 11,395 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian candidate Kiramit ullah with 10,084 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 45.25%.