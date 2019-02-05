Members of British House of Parliament joint statement on Kashmir big break-through for Pakistan: Qureshi

London, Feb 5 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that adoption of a joint statement on Kashmir dispute by the members of British House of Parliament was a big break-through for Pakistan.

“Today is a great success for Pakistan in which the voice of the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) has also been listened”, he said while addressing a press conference at Pakistan High Commission London on Monday evening.

He told media men that participation of the members of cross party Senate Foreign Relations Committee demonstrated that all political parties of Pakistan were on the same page with regard to Kashmir dispute.

He said that India tried its best to stop holding Kashmir solidarity conference at the House of UK Parliament but did not succeed.

He informed that a similar conference would also be held at Brussels in the European Parliament and highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

He said that he has specially came to attend the Kashmir conference in London to support people of Kashmir for their legitimate right to self determination.