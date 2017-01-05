Member of European Parliament Afzal Khan calls on Tariq Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Member of the European Parliament (MEP), Afzal Khan, Thursday called on Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a foreign office statement, the Special Assistant expressed satisfaction that the Pakistan-EU relationship was following an upward trajectory and appreciated Afzal Khan’s support in the European Parliament, on all important issues.

The Special Assistant stressed the need for greater parliamentary cooperation to further enhance this partnership.

The Special Assistant briefed Afzal Khan about the Government’s vision for a peaceful neighborhood and the initiatives aimed at promoting prosperity through regional connectivity.

He also underlined the measures adopted by the Government for protection and promotion of human rights in the country.

The MEP appreciated the accomplishments made by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and acknowledged the positive impact of Government’s socio-economic policies.