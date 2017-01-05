Member of European Parliament Afzal Khan calls on Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): Member of the European Parliament (MEP), Afzal Khan called on Sartaj Aziz, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here Thursday.

According to a foreign office statement, the Adviser underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with the European Union (EU) and noted that Pakistan-EU partnership was moving in the right direction.

In this regard, Sartaj Aziz appreciated Afzal Khan’s continuous support at the European Parliament, especially on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

The Adviser also underlined the need for more frequent parliamentary exchanges between the two sides to strengthen the existing relationship.

During the meeting, the Adviser briefed the MEP about the government’s policies aimed at enhancing welfare and security of the people, generating economic growth and addressing the energy crisis.

He also apprised the MEP of the measures adopted by the government for promotion of human rights in the country.

The MEP acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people and government of Pakistan in their fight against terrorism.

He also appreciated the steps taken by the government for protection and promotion of human rights.

Acknowledging the positive impact of government’s socio-economic policies, he assured his continued support for Pakistan in the European Parliament.