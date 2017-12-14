Mehfil-e-Milad held at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

BEIJING, Dec 14 (APP):A Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was held with religious enthusiasm and fervor at the Embassy of Pakistan here on Thursday.

The wife of Pakistan Ambassador to China and Principal, Pakistan Embassy College, Beijing and members of the Pakistani community residing in Beijing attended the Milad.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal, Ms. Shazia Amjad highlighted spiritual significance of the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal when the world was blessed with the birth of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

She eulogized the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) as embodiment of respect, tolerance and love to all mankind and elaborated how the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) set an unprecedented example of peaceful co-existence with everyone by practicing what he preached.

Students of the college delivered speeches on various aspects of life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). The participants paid homage by reciting ‘Naats and Durood-o-Salaam.’