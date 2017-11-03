Mega projects being completed at fast pace in Pakistan, other BR countries: China

BEIJING, Nov 3 (APP):A number of mega cooperation projects are being completed at a fast pace in the countries along Belt and Road including Pakistan, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Friday said.

“A number of major cooperation projects are being accelerated, including China-Laos Railway, the road construction in Pakistan and the oil and gas pipeline projects in Russia, Kazakhstan and Myanmar,” Hua Chunying said in her regular briefing while rejecting a question posed by a reporter claiming that the Belt and Road projects in Laos, Pakistan and Kazakhstan were making slow progress.

“I do not know where this news report came from? And what is its basis?”she questioned.

The spokesperson said that over the past four years, the “Belt and Road Initiative” has proceeded smoothly and has achieved fruitful results.

“It has been widely recognized and supported by the international community. More and more countries are participating in the cooperation,” she added.

Hua Chunying said that a large number of cooperation projects are being steadily promoted and many projects have begun to provide employment to the native people and brought tangible benefits.

She said that a spokesman of the commerce ministry has also told the media on the latest development of the “One Belt and One Road” economic and trade cooperation at a routine press briefing and said that the “One Belt and One Road” economic and trade cooperation has achieved remarkable results.

Hua Chunying pointed out that the main objective of the “One Belt and One Road Initiative” put forward by China is to complement each other’s development strategies by strengthening international cooperation so as to complement each other’s advantages and promote win-win development.

The “Belt and Road Initiative” is an open and inclusive cooperation initiative, insisting on government guidance, enterprise mainstay and market operation.

She remarked that the “Belt and Road” is a long-term undertaking jointly promoted by all parties. The actual progress of specific projects depends on the willingness of the parties participating in the cooperation and reflects the law of economic cooperation.

The spokesperson said that the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) made important arrangements for promoting international cooperation in the “Belt and Road” and the content of “One Belt and One Road” has been enshrined into the party constitution.

This fully demonstrates China’s determination and confidence in resolutely promoting international cooperation in the “Belt and Road”, she added.

China will continue to adhere to the principles of common business, building together and sharing principles, insisting on peace and cooperation, opening up the Silk Road spirit of inclusiveness, mutual learning, mutual benefit and win-win results, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with all relevant parties. This will not be shaken or changed, she concluded.

