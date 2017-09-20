Meetings of the Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the General Assembly Session

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 20 (APP): The Foreign Minister chaired an Informal

Meeting of the Council of Ministers (COM) of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in New York on the sidelines of the General Assembly session.

According to the Foreign office statement, issued here Wednesday,

underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to promoting regional cooperation, the foreign minister reiterated Pakistanâ€™s support for energizing ECO, including through institutional reforms as well as enhanced trade and connectivity.

The participating ministers exchanged views on regional and global

developments; and expressed support for enhanced regional cooperation in various areas, including inter alia, trade and investment, transport and communications and energy.

The Member States also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for organizing a

successful ECO Summit earlier this year. The foreign minister also participated in the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on the Aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Khwaja Asif stressed that the ideal of

global peace and security cannot be achieved without addressing longstanding issues, including Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir and Nagorno-Karabakh.