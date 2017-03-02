Meeting of Senate panel on IB&NH deferred

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Thursday was deferred without taking any agenda item.

Chairman of the committee, Kamil Ali Agha deferred the meeting as Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb could not a ttend due to Federal Cabinet meeting, being held at the same time.

Kamil Ali Agha said that as the post of Secretary IB &NH was lying vacant, the presence of the minister was necessary for taking up the agenda. After consultation with members of the committee, he deferred the meeting agenda till next meeting to be held on March 6.

The meeting was supposed to discuss the issue of safety and security of working journalists.

A briefing on draft of ” Journalists Welfare and Protection Bill 2017″ was also part of the agenda.

Head-wise briefing on budgetary allocations for the current fiscal year and its utilization by Information and Broadcasting Division and National History and Literary Heritage Division, also formed part of the agenda.

Another agenda item included detailed briefing on official vehicles and their use in the Ministry of IB&NH and its attached departments.