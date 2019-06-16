ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said that meeting between the convicted princess of the throne of Sharif family and the crown prince of state of Zardaris at Raiwind palace has no link with democracy.

In a tweet, reacting to the meeting of Bilawal Zardari and Maryam Safdar,she expressed the hope that for satisfaction of courts, the two would give a clear agenda for bringing back absconding brothers of Maryam and other Shrif family members and inform the nation about it.