Meeting held to review arrangement of upcoming National Book Fair

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): National Book Foundation (NBF) Wednesday arranged a meeting which discussed the arrangements for organizing 8th three-day National Book Fair, starting from April 22 here in the federal capital.

The meeting, presided over by Managing Director, NBF, Professor Dr.

Inam-ul-Haq Javed, was arranged to overview the progress of the

arrangements for this mega festival.

Secretary, NBF, Ishtiaq Malik and other officials of Administration,

Finance and Publications sections also attended the meeting.

Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed and Ishtiaq Malik reviewed all the

arrangements and issued directions to the relevant officials to work

diligently to make this event as successful.

Dr. Inam said this year; National Book Day will be celebrated under

the theme `Kitab Zindagi Umeed Rroshni’.

He said that Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui has also directed the officials to celebrate the National Book Fair this year with national solidarity and harmony.