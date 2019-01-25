Meeting decides to formulate committee to resolve issues regarding distribution of net hydel profits

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):A meeting about various energy issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday decided formulation of a Committee regarding resolution of various matters about distribution of net hydel profits among the provinces and the A.G.N Kazi formula.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Chief Minister KPK Mehmood Khan, Chairman Task Force for Energy Nadeem Babar, Advisor to Chief Minister KP Himayat Ullah and senior officials.