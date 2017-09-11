Mediapersons be allowed to visit Myanmar: PPC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): The 15th general meeting of Pakistan

Press Council Pakistan on Monday unanimously passed the resolution

that mediapersons and press related professionals be allowed to

visit Myanmar to observe the pathetic conditions of Muslims of

Rohangia as they are being brutally killed without any justification.

The meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Dr M Salahuddin Mengal.

The resolution stated that it was duty of all the Muslim countries to consider this aspect and take necessary actions.

The embassies of all the countries in Islamabad should convey this message of Press Council of Pakistan to their heads of states for urgent action and for providing aid to the affectees.

The Press Council of Pakistan further suggested that the government of Pakistan may approach the concerned quarter for providing visa to the mediapersons to visit Myanmar in this respect.