Media will be facilitated in upcoming budget: Dar

ISLAMABAD, MAY 22 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said

Monday that all possible facilitation would be extended to electronic media, which along

with print media, was playing a key role as a bridge between the government and the

masses.

The Minister was talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association

(PBA),led by its chairman Mian Amir Mehmood that called him here, according to press

statement issued by the Ministry here.

The delegation also included Mir Ibrahim, Secretary General PBA, Shakeel Masood, CEO

DAWN TV, Sultan Lakhani CEO, Express TV, Tahir A.Khan CEO, News One and Duraid

Qureshi CEO Hum TV.

The delegation discussed with the Minister budget proposals regarding taxation on

electronic media and apprised him of certain issues that needed redressal.

Finance Minister said the proposals would be accorded due consideration in the upcoming

budget.

He said all media, especially electronic media has the important task at hand to highlight

government’s efforts for economic development and people’s well being.

He said government fully utilized the feedback that media provides on its measures for

upkeep of different segments of the society.

This in turn helps in reshaping its policies in conformity with the people’s aspirations.

Government would continue to follow its policy of promoting the freedom of media in

letter and spirit in the country as enshrined in the constitution.

The visiting delegation thanked the Minister for a patient hearing of their suggestions

despite his hectic schedule and also lauded the government’s drive for inclusive and

sustainable economic growth and employment generation.

The delegation hoped that the best would come up for the people and media in the

upcoming budget.