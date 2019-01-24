Media under one administrative control, need of hour: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said country’s media has changed altogether due to the advancement in the technology and it was the need of the hour to run the media under one administrative umbrella.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the federal cabinet has given approval for establishment of Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMRA), for which consultation would be held with all stakeholders including the journalist bodies to make the authority acceptable for everyone.

Fawad said Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had started preparatory work accordingly.

He said new members of Complaint Councils of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in Punjab and Balochistan had been appointed.

The minister said the PMRA would not be under government’ control and the more of its members would be from journalist organizations to make it more balanced and effective.

Replying to a question, he said the government have reached an agreement with the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and had successfully resolved the matter of advertisement, adding that the government was very concerned about the public funds utilization.

Replying to another question, he said the media would be in window after the establishment Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMRA) and it would helpful to resolve complexity of laws about media regulations.