ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that media should play its due role in promoting moral values and the progress as well as development of the society.
He expressed these views while talking to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussian in a meeting at Parliament House on Friday.
Media should play role in promoting moral values: Asad Qaiser
